Americares Sends Nearly $3 Million in Emergency Medical Aid to Haiti

More than 18 tons of critically needed medicines and relief supplies are enroute for earthquake survivors

Stamford, Conn. -- Aug. 16, 2021 -- Nearly $3 million worth of critically needed medicines and relief items are on the way to Haiti for survivors of Saturday's devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake. Officials report nearly 1,300 people have died and thousands more are injured and in need of medical care.

Workers at Americares Global Distribution Center in Connecticut spent Monday morning packing 9 tons of medicine, medical supplies, surgical and wound care products, PPE and hygiene products. At the same time, an Americares shipment carrying 9 tons of intravenous fluids is on the way to earthquake-damaged Les Cayes. Americares relief workers in Haiti and the United States are preparing additional shipments to supply health workers treating the injured with antibiotics, orthopedic supplies and other urgently needed items.

The health-focused relief and development organization is also preparing to deploy additional staff to support the relief efforts as soon as Tropical Storm Grace passes through the struggling Caribbean nation. The storm is expected to bring torrential rains and the potential for landslides that could further impact search and rescue efforts as well as aid deliveries. On Sunday, Americares relief workers in Haiti rushed to deliver first aid supplies to a rural health center in the affected area ahead of the storm's landfall.

"Roads are damaged, or impassable, and health workers urgently need medicine, PPE and equipment such as portable X-ray machines," said Americares Vice President of Emergency Programs Kate Dischino. "About 80 percent of the health facilities Americares supports in Haiti are in the impact zone. We are working to get them the supplies they desperately need."

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 7.2-magnitude earthquake at 8:29 am local time on Saturday 78 miles west of Port-au-Prince. Aftershocks as strong as 5.2 continued throughout the day and continued into Sunday---the trembling ground sending panic and a sense that the danger was not yet over.

Americares has worked in Haiti since the 1980s, supporting health centers and local organizations with donated medicine and medical supplies both in response to emergencies and ongoing needs. Over the years Americares has responded to the 2010 Port-au-Prince earthquake, Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and, most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic in Haiti.

Americares responds to more than 30 natural disasters and humanitarian crises worldwide each year, establishes long-term recovery projects and brings disaster preparedness programs to vulnerable communities. Since its founding more than 40 years ago, Americares has provided more than $19 billion in aid to 164 countries.

Donations to Americares Haiti 2021 Earthquake Relief Fund will support its response to the crisis. To make a donation, go to https://www.americares.org/HaitiEarthquakeFund