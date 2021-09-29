AMDA Emergency Relief #9: Earthquake in Haiti (28 September 2021)

On 25 September, AMDA Haiti dispatched its third relief team to provide aid to the victims of the earthquake which affected the southwestern part of Haiti in August.

The extent of the devastation has been still evident even after more than a month from the quake in which UN OCHA reported only 46% of the affected population have benefited from humanitarian aid (as of 23 September).

A medical team comprising six members (including AMDA Haiti chapter chairperson Dr. Mac Keven Frederic and one doctor) conducted relief activities in the city of Beaumont, seeing 118 patients who complained of health problems. As is the case with the previous dispatch, the team also distributed a set of relief supplies (foodstuffs and other items) to 183 people while handing out snack crackers to 42 children.

On the same day, Dr. Frederic also met with the Beaumont city mayor, on whom he made a courtesy call earlier this month, to discuss mid-to-long-term post-disaster assistance in the locality.

AMDA will continue to seek its feasibility by carrying out assessments on the ground and make necessary coordination and arrangements along the way.