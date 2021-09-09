AMDA Emergency Relief #8: Earthquake in Haiti (9 September 2021)

On 3 September, upon arriving in quake-hit Beaumont in the southwestern part of Haiti, AMDA Haiti chairperson Dr. Mac Keven Frederic made a courtesy call on the city mayor to discuss a possible mid-to-long term relief effort. The city’s death toll was 46, with 240 people injured and seven still missing. The number of damaged buildings totaled around 6,000. They had a talk on viable medical assistance and assessed the candidate locations for the project.

After returning to Port-au-Prince on the following day, Dr. Frederic had a meeting with AMDA coordinator Ms. Kanako Morita to look into the feasibility based on the insights he gained in Beaumont.

Later on, Ms. Morita left Haiti and returned to Japan safely on the 8th. From now onward, AMDA Headquarters will start planning for the initiative in cooperation with AMDA Haiti and its supporters.