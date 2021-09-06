AMDA Emergency Relief #7: Earthquake in Haiti (6 September 2021)

Since her arrival in Haiti on 31 August, AMDA coordinator Ms. Kanako Morita from Japan has been seeing local partners and supporters with AMDA Haiti chairperson Dr. Mac Keven Frederic to discuss further relief activities in response to the earlier quake that devastated the southwestern part of the nation.

On the 1st, the two made a courtesy call on the Embassy of Japan in Haiti to meet Ambassador H.E. Mr. MIZUNO Mitsuaki. Thanks to his kind assistance, they were provided with in-depth information pertaining to the current emergency which included the responses of the Haitian government and UN agencies, the extent of the disaster around the country, as well as tips on the aid work. After the visit, the two held a briefing with AMDA Haiti members.

On the following day, Ms. Morita and Dr. Frederic continued to call on concerned parties including the local representative office of UNOCHA, and Protection Civile (a disaster-response agency run by the interior ministry) on recommendation by the local partners. Later that day, Dr. Fredric left for disaster-hit Beaumont for the further survey. Ms. Morita has remained in Port-au-Prince for the coordination work with AMDA Headquarters.

The concrete actions will be decided upon Dr. Frederic’s return on the 3rd.