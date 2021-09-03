AMDA Emergency Relief #6: Earthquake in Haiti (1 September 2021)

AMDA coordinator Ms. Kanako Morita from Japan arrived in Haiti on the morning of 31 August. Although her initial arrival was scheduled on the 30th, she was forced to wait for a day as her flight delayed due to technical issues.

Upon arriving, Ms. Morita and AMDA Haiti chapter chairperson Dr. Mac Keven Frederic visited the Haitian office of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) for information gathering. The two also met with local partners and supporters to learn the current situations in the disaster-hit areas. They are expected to continue the assessment and discuss further relief activities on the following day.

As for the ground team, AMDA Haiti’s second medical team has returned to Port-au-Prince after the two-day relief operation which began on the 27th. As a whole, 425 people (cumulative total) benefitted from AMDA’s medical relief and item distribution efforts.