Airlink Haiti Earthquake Situation Report #1 (14 August, 2021, 14:00 ET)

OUR RESPONSE

Airlink has activated its Latin America and the Caribbean Regional Response Plan following the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Saint-Louis du Sud,

Haiti at 8:29 AM local time. We are working with the aviation community to actively identify viable avenues to move cargo and passengers into the affected areas. Please reach out to ops@airlinkflight.org if your organization has a request for transportation assistance.

THE SITUATION

Haiti’s Prime Minister has declared a state of emergency which will be active for one month. Local authorities have reported at least 29 deaths at this time, with an unknown number of people missing and increasing reports of injuries; the death toll is expected to increase dramatically as search and rescue efforts get underway. Widespread damage that will affect last-mile logistics is expected. Les Cayes and Jeremie sustained significant damage, with residents reporting many collapsed buildings and people trapped in the rubble. Hospitals within the affected areas were not prepared for the overwhelming number of injured individuals seeking medical assistance and have reported supply shortages. The southern peninsula of Haiti has struggled to fully recover from Hurricane Matthew in 2016 - increasing the need for humanitarian support.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Grace has formed near the Leeward Islands, and this storm is expected to pass over the northern region of Haiti. If the storm continues on its current path, winds of up to 60mph, mudslides, and life-threatening flooding are likely and will hamper relief efforts.

Personnel Movement (CIQP): Haiti is listed under Level 4 travel advisory by the U.S. Department of State due to security risks and ongoing civil unrest. Current travel restrictions and requirements due to COVID-19 include “a medical certificate with a negative Coronavirus (COVID-19) antigen or RT-PCR test result issued at most 72 hours before departure from the first embarkation point”.

Cargo Movement (Customs Clearance): Status of customs clearance is unknown at this time, however expedient customs clearance avenues are expected, given the emergency declaration.

Air Transportation: At this time, the status of Port-au-Prince airport (PAP), Cap-Haitien (CAP), and Les Cayes (CYA) is still to be determined, but some delays and cancellations of passenger flights throughout the morning of 14 August, 2021 have been observed. We expect PAP operations to stabilize quickly, based on past experience in Haiti.