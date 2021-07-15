ACAPS Briefing Note: Haiti: Gang violence (14 July 2021)

Humanitarian impact of gang violence in Haiti

Since 1 June, 95 gangs have been clashing in Port-au-Prince in a bid to gain power, looting local businesses and leading to the desertion of the commercial district.

**Key considerations: **

1.5 million people are affected by violence.

On the night between 6--7 July, Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was shot and killed. His death is likely to further destabilise the country's political situation and cause more violence.

Gang violence has delayed humanitarian assistance and hindered the movement of basic supplies such as food, medicine, and fuel.