Haiti

ACAPS Briefing Note: Haiti: Gang violence (14 July 2021)

Humanitarian impact of gang violence in Haiti

Since 1 June, 95 gangs have been clashing in Port-au-Prince in a bid to gain power, looting local businesses and leading to the desertion of the commercial district.

**Key considerations: **

  • 1.5 million people are affected by violence.

  • On the night between 6--7 July, Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was shot and killed. His death is likely to further destabilise the country's political situation and cause more violence.

  • Gang violence has delayed humanitarian assistance and hindered the movement of basic supplies such as food, medicine, and fuel.

  • 35% of health workers in the Carrefour/Martissant area could not go to work because of violence.\ The combination of gang violence, political instability, and rapid increase in COVID-19 cases is likely to worsen the humanitarian situation.

