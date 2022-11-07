ACAPS Briefing Note: Haiti: Deterioration of humanitarian crises in Port-au-Prince (1 November 2022)

CRISIS OVERVIEW

Haiti is currently facing a deteriorating humanitarian situation. A combination of sociopolitical unrest and insecurity, fuel shortages, and a long-term declining economy has resulted in significant humanitarian needs for the population. Humanitarian providers also face access constraints and operational challenges in assisting affected communities.

Since July 2022, social protests against the high cost of living, disparities in fuel distribution, and insecurity have taken place across several cities, including Port-au-Prince, with people demanding the resignation of President Ariel Henry (Al Jazeera 22/08/2022; OCHA 23/09/2022). The protests have included barricaded roads, looting, and the destruction of infrastructure. Police officers have used tear gas and live bullets against protesters, paralysing activity in major provincial cities (OCHA 23/09/2022; ACLED 13/10/2022). At the same time, gang violence has been disrupting activity across Haiti’s three main oil terminals (France 24 21/07/2022).

Since September, protests and gang violence have escalated. Armed gangs have blocked the entrance to Varreux port, the key fuel terminal in the country, in response to the Government’s announcement of cutting fuel subsidies (OCHA 23/09/2022; Reuters 20/10/2022). The incident has resulted in gasoline and diesel shortages, limiting transportation, disrupting the supply chain of basic goods (such as food and water), and interrupting the provision of health services (Reuters 20/10/2022; MSF 21/10/2022; Al Jazeera 27/09/2022). There have also been reports of human rights abuses, including an alarming increase in rape cases, such as gang rape and other forms of sexual violence (IOM 20/10/2022). Major information gaps remain regarding protection needs for the affected population.

On 2 October, after more than three years of no reported cholera cases in the country, the Haitian national authorities confirmed two cases in Mirebalais in the greater Port-au-Prince area (WHO 12/10/2022). As at 17 October, there were 78 confirmed and 835 suspected cases nationwide, including 188 hospitalised suspected cases and at least 36 deaths (OCHA 19/10/2022; PAHO 14/10/2022; WHO 1 14/10/2022). These figures are a sharp increase from the 33 confirmed and 319 suspected cases on 11 October (PAHO 12/10/2022). The most affected areas are in Ouest department, with 273 suspected cholera cases in Cité Soleil and 216 in Port au-Prince. Gang violence also severely affects both areas (Reuters 20/10/2022; OCHA 19/10/2022). In Centre department, there are 14 suspected cases: four in Artibonite and two in Nippes. As at 17 October, 42% of suspected cases involved children under ten years of age. Up-to-date information is not available.

A combination of factors hindering access to food has led nearly half (around 4.7 million) of the Haitian population to experience Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse levels of acute food insecurity and require urgent food assistance (IPC 14/10/2022). At least 19,200 people in Cité Soleil are experiencing Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5) food insecurity levels, meaning a risk of death from starvation (OCHA 19/10/2022).