ACAPS Briefing Note: Haiti - Complex Crisis – 23 March 2020

Haiti’s humanitarian situation is complex: the origins of people’s needs are rooted in historical vulnerabilities, and are driven by economic and political instability as well as recurrent meteorological hazards’ impact (CFR 12/03/2018). 2019 was characterised by socio-political instability in the form of widespread protests, fuelled by an economic downturn that started in 2018. Short-term aid may not adequately address the chronic nature of Haiti’s humanitarian needs, and certain population groups, notably children, may bear the brunt of increasing vulnerability.

Haiti has been described as a “forgotten crisis” (UN CERF 13/12/2019). Food insecurity, already exacerbated by structural poverty, changing climatic conditions, and limited coping capacity, has notably challenged communities. The chronic food insecurity situation is likely to deteriorate further in 2020, due to the threat of natural hazards and past economic instability and ongoing political instability.

Grand’Anse and West departments, currently categorised in Crisis (IPC Phase 3), are the two departments projected to worsen into Emergency (IPC Phase 4) food insecurity (IPC Haiti Acute Food Insecurity Analysis 31/10/2019).