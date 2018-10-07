5.9 Earthquake in Haiti

According with the first report of the Haitian National Risk and Disaster Management System, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake was recorded on Saturday, October 6 at 8:12 p.m in Haiti. According to the Technical Seismology Unit, its epicentre was located at sea in the Turtle Channel, about 20 km west-northwest of Port-de-Paix, Northwest Department. The tremor was felt throughout all the country’s departments, creating an initial panic in several cities. The initial report indicates that the earthquake killed ten people – seven in Port-de-Paix (Northwest) and three in Gros Morne (Artibonite). At least 135 people are injured and cared for in hospitals. Several houses are destroyed or damaged.

Hospitals in the departments of Nord-Ouest, Artibonite and Nord have received and treated at least 135 wounded, including fractures and minor injuries. Emergency Preparedness teams are working across the country and especially in the Northwest where two slight aftershocks have since been felt.

Felipe Del Cid, Regional Emergency Response Coordinator of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said, “we still have very little information to understand the magnitude of the impact. Haitian Red Cross teams have been activated immediately. We are concerned about the vulnerabilities in the area, so we have activated all the response teams in the region that are ready to be deployed as soon as it is requested”.

The Haitian Red Cross has mobilized its first aid teams in the area and is coordinating with other partners of the International Movement in the country.

In Panama: Diana Medina, medina@ifrc.org , +507 6780-5395