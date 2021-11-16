2021 Haiti Earthquake Situation Report #8 - November 10, 2021

Fast facts

On August 14, a devastating earthquake struck Haiti, leaving more than 650,000 people in need of emergency humanitarian assistance.

More than 137,000 homes and 60 health facilities were damaged or destroyed.

As of November 9, International Medical Corps had provided nearly 4,800 medical consultations

International Medical Corps has reached more than 4,591 community members with hygiene promotion at the EMT.

On August 14, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti’s Tiburon Peninsula, causing 2,248 deaths and injuring more than 12,760 people. Nearly three months after the earthquake, though consultations directly and indirectly related to the event have almost completely subsided, the operating environment for aid organizations remains more challenging that it was at the time of the earthquake itself. Amid an ongoing fuel crisis, national transportation strikes, uncontrolled gang violence and a kidnapping of 17 North American missionaries1 that garnered international attention, daily operations carried out by aid organizations are faced with significant obstacles and security threats. The United States Embassy has urged Americans to return to the United States due to the high risk of kidnapping and because of the potential of the fuel crisis to decrease the frequency of commercial flights.2 Aid organizations continue to practice vigilance, limit their mobility and exercise extreme caution in carrying out day-to-day operations.