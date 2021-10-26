Haiti

2021 Haiti Earthquake Situation Report #7 - October 26, 2021

FAST FACTS

  • On August 14, a devastating earthquake struck Haiti, leaving more than 650,000 people in need of emergency humanitarian assistance.

  • 800,000 people in the southwest of Haiti remain affected by the earthquake. More than 137,000 homes and 60 health facilities were damaged or destroyed.

  • As of October 24, International Medical Corps had provided nearly 3,900 medical consultations and reached nearly 3,000 community members with hygiene messaging.

