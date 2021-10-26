Haiti
2021 Haiti Earthquake Situation Report #7 - October 26, 2021
Attachments
FAST FACTS
On August 14, a devastating earthquake struck Haiti, leaving more than 650,000 people in need of emergency humanitarian assistance.
800,000 people in the southwest of Haiti remain affected by the earthquake. More than 137,000 homes and 60 health facilities were damaged or destroyed.
As of October 24, International Medical Corps had provided nearly 3,900 medical consultations and reached nearly 3,000 community members with hygiene messaging.