2021 Haiti Earthquake Situation Report #5 - October 5, 2021

FAST FACTS

• On August 14, a devastating earthquake struck Haiti, leaving more than 650,000 people in need of emergency humanitarian assistance.

• 230,000 children are at risk of dropping out of school due to damaged and destroyed schools in Haiti’s southwest.

• As of October 3, International Medical Corps had provided more than 2,500 medical consultations and distributed more than 16,000 liters of potable water to residents and healthcare providers.

On August 14, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti’s Tiburon Peninsula, causing at least 2,248 deaths and injuring more than 12,760 people. Now, nearly seven weeks after the earthquake, the humanitarian community has begun to move from emergency response to recovery. As health facilities have experienced a decrease in acuity of care among earthquake-affected populations, non-event health concerns have come to the forefront of care. According to UNICEF, nearly 70% of all schools in the peninsula were damaged or destroyed during the earthquake, delaying the start of school by over a month. More than 230,000 children are at risk of dropping out of school if classrooms do not reopen. With over 136,000 families affected by the earthquake, many have experienced sudden income and home insecurity. These conditions, compounded by lack of schools, leave children vulnerable to sexual exploitation and abuse, violence, forced migration and gang recruitment. As health facilities see fewer patients with earthquake-related conditions, it is anticipated that demands for mental health services and outreach programs will increase