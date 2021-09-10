2021 Haiti Earthquake Situation Report #2 - September 10, 2021

FAST FACTS

On August 14, a devastating earthquake struck Haiti, leaving an estimated 650,000 people in need of immediate humanitarian assistance.

More than 137,000 homes and 60 health facilities were damaged or destroyed.

As of September 9, International Medical Corps has provided more than 300 medical consultations and distributed more than 6,000 liters of potable water to residents and healthcare providers.

It has been almost four weeks since a devastating earthquake struck southwestern Haiti, affecting more than 800,000 people. The 7.2 magnitude earthquake crumbled houses, schools and businesses, caused at least 2,248 deaths and injured 12,763 people. Search-and-rescue efforts in the hardest-hit areas concluded on September 2; however, some 329 people remain missing.1 Since the initial quake, Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency has recorded more than 900 aftershocks, with approximately 400 of those registering at a magnitude 3 or stronger on the Richter Scale.

Homes, infrastructure and livelihoods—particularly in rural areas, where approximately 80% of the affected populations live—have been much harder-hit compared to urban centers. Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency estimates that, on average, five to seven times more homes were destroyed in rural areas than in urban ones. In the hard-hit departments of Grand’Anse, Nippes and Sud—all located on the Tiburon Peninsula—more than 60 health facilities and some 137,585 homes have been damaged or destroyed.2 Thousands of people are displaced and are temporarily settled in 65 sites across the most affected departments.

In response to the needs, national authorities and humanitarian partners are continuing to scale up response efforts to hard-to-reach areas. Access and security constraints, however, continue to pose significant logistics and transportation challenges.