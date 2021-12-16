2021 Haiti Earthquake Situation Report #10 - December 16, 2021

FAST FACTS

• On August 14, a devastating earthquake struck Haiti, leaving more than 650,000 people in need of emergency humanitarian assistance.

• As of December, nearly 500,000 people were reached with assistance in the earthquake-affected regions.

• International Medical Corps has provided healthcare services to nearly 6,000 patients, WASH services to more than 7,000 and protection services to more than 1,000.

On August 14, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti’s Tiburon Peninsula, causing 2,248 deaths and injuring more than 12,760 people. According to OCHA’s Haiti: Earthquake Situation Report—Final, the Haitian government and humanitarian partners provided assistance to 457,800 people with food, water, non-food item kits, healthcare and protection. Despite the ongoing fuel crisis and gang violence, humanitarian organizations remained resilient in delivering aid. As part of ongoing coordinated recovery work, Haitian authorities are guiding efforts to focus on temporary shelter, livelihoods, education and basic health services. Additional areas of support will be integrated into the plan. With response efforts transitioning to reconstruction, aid organizations are looking to facilitate ownership of programs to Haitian communities.

International Medical Corps Response

As part of its transition strategy, International Medical Corps has provided staff support to Aquin hospital to facilitate care in the local health system, strengthening health systems and providing surge support with a team of one midwife, two doctors, six nurses and one pharmacy technician. In addition to clinical support, the team will provide health sensitization and education. Future plans for hospital support include on-the-job training, supervision of clinical, technical and reporting staff, and assistance with management of severe hospital cases.

After the closure of International Medical Corps’ emergency medical team (EMT) Type 1 medical services, referrals and overall caseload for gender-based violence (GBV) consultations decreased in November. Outreach officers conducted door-to-door awareness raising to ensure the community was aware that the Center for Women and Girls was continuing its programming until December 20.

At the end of November, the Center for Women and Girls marked the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and the beginning of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence (GBV) with mural painting, film screening, outdoor games and the distribution of dignity kits. During the celebration, a panel of speakers—including the Aquin Mayor, local police and the hospital director—shared remarks. An adolescent member of the women’s and girls’ safe space (WGSS) shared the importance of the Center in her life.

GBV response officers continue to receive supportive supervision and mentorship, to ensure that quality services are being provided to survivors. To ensure continuity of services after demobilization of the EMT, the team erected a dedicated GBV consultation tent next to the WGSS.