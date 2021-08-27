14 August 2021 M7.2 Haiti Earthquake. Preliminary Satellite-Based Comprehensive - Damage Assessment Report - Grande’Anse, South, and Nippes departments of Haiti (27 August 2021)

Overview

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck Haiti on the 14th of August, 2021, causing damage, devastation, and destruction in the southwestern parts of the country. The epicentre was located about 125km west of the capital city of Port-au-Prince at a depth of about 10 kilometres (USGS).

The Haitian Civil Protection General Directorate (DGPC) has stated that 137,000 families have been affected in the South, Grande'Anse, and Nippes departments. About 500,000 people – 40% of the total population in the affected departments – need emergency humanitarian assistance.

According to the OCHA, the death toll has soared to nearly 2,200, with more than 12,000 injured and 344 people missing. More than 80 percent of these deaths are registered in the South department. These figures are likely to rise as the after-effects of the earthquake, along with the effects of Storm Grace, are fully realised. Storm Grace added 10 inches of rain to the already devastated southwestern departments. In addition, more than 52,900 homes were destroyed and 77,000 damaged.

• Preliminary assessment has shown devastating damages to houses, roads, and bridges disrupting aid movement into the affected areas.

• This report summarizes satellite analysis focused on one of the most affected areas in Haiti, specifically the South, Grande’ Anse, and Nippes departments in the south-west of the country