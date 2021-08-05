World Bank Vice President Pledges Continued Commitment to Guyana

WASHINGTON, August 5, 2021 - World Bank Vice President for Latin America and the Caribbean, Carlos Felipe Jaramillo, and Country Director for the Caribbean, Lilia Burunciuc, completed their first official visit to Guyana today. They commended the progress made by the government of Guyana towards COVID-19 recovery, noting that over 51 per cent of Guyana's adult population has received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. Mr. Jaramillo and Ms. Burunciuc also discussed how the World Bank could support the Government's plan to create a more enabling environment for private sector and improved living standards for the citizens of Guyana.

"We are pleased to provide ongoing support for the COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Guyana, which is critical to accelerate the recovery and for equitable growth," said Carlos Felipe Jaramillo, World Bank Vice President for the Latin America and the Caribbean Region.

During their visit to Guyana, Mr. Jaramillo and Ms. Burunciuc met with the President of Guyana, Dr. Irfaan Ali, Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo and the Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, and other stakeholders including international development partners.

"In our conversations with the country's leadership, we underscored our commitment to making a real impact on improving people's lives in Guyana," said Lilia Burunciuc, World Bank Country Director for Caribbean countries. "I look forward to continuing work with the government on climate resilience, supporting the private sector, and investing in people."

To see the progress made by some of the projects financed by the World Bank in the country, Mr. Jaramillo and the team visited the Westminster Secondary School that was constructed and equipped under the Guyana Secondary Education Improvement Project They also toured pumping stations in Lusignan and Enmore, which were built as a component of the Guyana Flood Risk Management Project. These pumps mitigate the impact of floods by reducing the time that floodwaters remain on land.

The World Bank currently has seven active projects in Guyana that address human capital development, fiscal sustainability, disaster risk management, and governance, as well as the mitigation of the health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Bank Group Response to COVID-19

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Bank Group has deployed over $157 billion to fight the health, economic, and social impacts of the pandemic, the fastest and largest crisis response in its history. The financing is helping more than 100 countries strengthen pandemic preparedness, protect the poor and jobs, and jump start a climate-friendly recovery. The Bank is also supporting over 50 low- and middle-income countries, more than half of which are in Africa, with the purchase and deployment of COVID-19 vaccines and is making available $20 billion in financing for this purpose until the end of 2022.

