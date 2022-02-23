RMRP 2022 Guyana Factsheet

SITUATION

Guyana’s land borders, including the border with Venezuela, have been officially closed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Biometric registration, which was undertaken by the Government of Guyana between October 2019 and February 2020, remains suspended. Regardless, refugees and migrants from Venezuela continue to enter irregularly via waterways, and are exposed to risks of trafficking, abuse, and exploitation. While the government grants renewable three- month stay permits to Venezuelans upon arrival in the country, these permits do not allow access to the formal labour market, limiting employment opportunities.

The pandemic has disproportionately affected refugees and migrants in Guyana, leaving them with limited livelihood options, prompting evictions and discrimination and increasing their need for emergency assistance. Whilst the govern- ment launched a series of social support programs for vulnerable communities, including refugees and migrants, limit- ed capacity and language barriers limit their access to these programmes and public services, such as education and health. A digital divide in both equipment and capacity, which disproportionately impacts indigenous communities in remote border areas which also host Venezuelans, makes it difficult for refugee and migrant children to adapt to virtu- al learning and use educational resources made publicly available. Additional common protection concerns include the risk of GBV, sexual and labour exploitation and abuse, lack of livelihoods opportunities, and the lack of safe and digni- fied shelter, particularly in hinterland areas and for GBV survivors and victims of trafficking. Limited livelihoods and in- come-generation alternatives continue to pose major challenges for integration, particularly of indigenous communities, and has forced vulnerable groups - such as at-risk women - to resort to negative coping mechanisms, including survival sex.