RMRP 2021 - Guyana

SITUATION

Venezuelan refugees and migrants, including vulnerable individuals from indigenous groups and Guyanese returnees, continue to arrive in Guyana seeking protection, regardless of border closures. Guyana’s open-door policy came to a halt, temporarily suspending the biometric registration system that granted renewable stay permits to Venezuelans who themselves continue to enter via irregular routes, thus exposing themselves to trafficking, abuse and exploitation. By December 2020, Guyana will be hosting over 28,000 Venezuelans and is expected to host approximately 33,000 by the end of 2021.

Common protection concerns include the risk of genderbased violence, sexual/labour exploitation, lack of livelihoods opportunities, language barriers hampering access to public services, and the lack of safe and dignified shelter. These vulnerabilities have been accentuated by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its socio-economic impacts, which left Venezuelans with limited livelihoods options, prompted evictions and discrimination, and increased the need for assistance.

Although Venezuelans can access public education and emergency and primary healthcare regardless of legal status, they face challenges in accessing basic services including shelter, particularly in hinterland and border regions. For schooling, administrative or practical barriers to enrolment place families with irregular status or limited financial means at a disadvantage, while needs persist regarding secondary, tertiary and specialised healthcare. Hinterland communities and indigenous populations are also affected by higher prices and limited availability of food items, a situation aggravated by COVID-19. Owing to school closures, many children lost access to school meal programmes, and partners estimate that 40 per cent of the refugee and migrant population is experiencing acute food insecurity. Additionally, access to safe, potable water and sanitation services and facilities pose challenges, particularly for indigenous communities who cannot afford these services.