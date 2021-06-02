PAHO/WHO Continues to collaborate with partners to support Guyana`s Preparedness and Response efforts in the fight against COVID-19

The Pan American Health Organization/ World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) Guyana, closed off two major projects today by hosting a simple handing over ceremony with the Ministry of Health and other partners. The ceremony featured the donation of medical and non-medical supplies and equipment procured with the financial support of the Government of Canada's Caribbean Disaster Risk Management Programme-Health Sector Project and the World Bank`s Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility, to assist the Ministry of Health’s preparedness ad response efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the items being handed over were computers, cellular phone, projectors, printers, hand sanitizers, bleach, Lysol spray and wipes, Oxygen Concentrators, Pulse Oximeters, thermometers, face mass, face shields, gloves, and other personal protective equipment, just to mention a few.

H.E Mark Berman noted that “Canada is very much committed to doing everything we can to assist in these challenging times. We are providing these lifesaving assistances in the Region through PAHO, and we are very pleased to partner with PAHO and others. We see PAHO as reliable and trusty partner for all of us in this time of crisis and we know that it will work constructively with the Government of Guyana to ensure the benefits of the Canadian support maximized,”.

Mr. Hubert Forrester, the World Bank representative said its Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility is one of the many responses to support countries that are encountering challenges due to the pandemic. Mr. Forrester said Guyana has received a cash grant of up to US$1 million with the support of trusted partners such as PAHO, who was able to procure essential supplies for health care facilities and health care workers. The grant finances the Health Emergency Operation Centre and key Points of Entry at the borders to ensure that units are fully set up and functional to provide essential services. He further stated that “through a targeted communications campaign we were able to share information on COVID-19 pandemic provide facts about vaccines and general guidelines for protecting against COVID-19 and encouraging persons to take the vaccine”.

Dr. Luis Codina, PAHO/WHO Representative, Guyana, noted that the Preparedness, Research and Response Initiative provides much needed support for the fight against COVID-19 and extended profound gratitude to the Canadian Government and the World Bank for supporting the country and for the confidence in PAHO to assist in the implementation of this initiative. He also mentioned that the procurement of these items were just once aspects and the other aspect included much technical corporation activities such as capacity building for healthcare workers and the development of Standard Operating Procedures and guidelines for operations during health emergencies and disasters such as the current pandemic.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony responded that the donation would protect frontline health workers and citizens as the pandemic prevails. The Minister said the funding has greatly enhanced Guyana’s COVID-19 response efforts across the country. “What we are looking at is using the donations we have received and getting it out as fast as possible to our health workers so that they can get busy with the job of preventing COVID-19 infection. “These grants have started working from since September last year and what we see around us today represent just a small part of what we have been able to buy with these monies. And as fast as we get those things, we have been sending them out to different regions.” In the rural hospitals, the ones in Region One, Seven, Eight and Nine, it is a challenge to move cylinders of oxygen from Georgetown to those communities, you can imagine what the logistics would be like to get oxygen to those communities.”

Minister said “On behalf of the Government of Guyana, we would like to thank the Government and People of Canada and the World Bank for the financing that allowed us to procure these much needed supplies and equipment”.

PAHO/WHO, the Canadian Government and the World Bank pledged its continuous support to the Government of Guyana, not only in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, but also in other areas such as HIV, Surveillance, development of policies, legislations and strategies for the health sector.