Natural Disasters Monitoring - May 21, 2021

Unofficial

Severe Weather

Guyana

On 20 May, media reported severe flooding across Region Nine of Guyana that has affected 15,000 people, with evacuations currently underway for the communities most acutely affected by the flooding. Preliminary infrastructural damage assessments have reported severe damage to roads, cassava farms, as well as food production sites; the full damage assessment has not been possible yet due several main roads remaining underwater. The Civil Defense Commission (CDC) has begun distributing 1,000 hampers of food and cleaning supplies to affected families. Flooding was also reported in Regions Six and Ten, with approximately 30 households affected in Region Six and approximately 200 households affected in Region Ten. Continued rainfall is forecasted for the next several days in the region. The press releases are available at: St. Lucia Times and News Room.