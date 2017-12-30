30 Dec 2017

National Emergency Monitoring system remains activated- Min. Harmon

Report
from Government of Guyana
Published on 29 Dec 2017 View Original

DPI, Guyana, Friday, December 29, 2017

In light of the existing weather, Minister of State Joseph Harmon is assuring that the National Emergency Monitoring system remains activated on a 24-hour basis with the ten administrative regions being actively monitored.

The Minister, who was speaking during his post-cabinet press conference, said monitoring is being conducted via social media, television, HF radios, mobile and landline telephones to ensure that there is a timely and effective response to any incident, with respect to the heavy rainfall.

While all of the regions were affected by the rainfall, Minister Harmon noted that several farmlands and some 200 households in Region Three, Essequibo Islands-West Demerara were inundated as of December 24, 2017, which was as a result of clogged drains.

“Since the initial impact and assessment was done and heavy-duty equipment, machinery and so on were deployed on December 26th [2017] to the Canal, additionally all efforts were made to ensure that the pumps and kokers remain operational to ensure maximum release of water to prevent the situation from worsening,” he noted.

Minister Harmon said there have been minimal reports of flooding in Region Four, Demerara-Mahaica, with reports of two-five inches of accumulated water in Albouystown, South and North Ruimveldt areas and minor flooding along the East Coast.

The greatest accumulation of water, Minister Harmon pointed out, was on empty lots in Region Five, Mahaica-Berbice, however, he noted that reports have indicated that the water is receding from all areas except Bushlot.

The State Minister lead a team to Canal Number One on Friday afternoon to further assess the damage, distribute hampers from the Civil Defense Commission (CDC) and to provide the necessary support.

The CDC is advising that persons remain alert since the heavy rainfall pattern particularly, on the coast can result in additional flooding.

By: Stacy Carmichael

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

By Amy Benson

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.