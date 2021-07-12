Latin America & The Caribbean Weekly Situation Update (5-11 July 2021) As of 12 July 2021

KEY FIGURES

813.5K NEW COVID-19 CASES IN LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN FROM 5-11 JULY 2021

287.9M COVID-19 VACCINE DOSES ADMINISTERED IN LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN

LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN: COVID-19

GUATEMALA

Officials confirmed the country’s first death due to mucormycosis, a rare fungal infection associated with COVID-19 commonly referred to as black fungus. Medical experts say the infection owes to the overabundant use of corticosteroid medication to treat COVID-19 patients, resulting in weakened immune systems becoming increasingly at risk of this particular infection. The confirmed cause of death is prompting officials to declare an epidemiological alert and scale up surveillance, control and prevention measures.

PERU

Despite COVID-19 cases and deaths showing consistent declines in recent weeks, authorities are preparing for a third wave of infections and scaling up availability of intensive care units (ICUs), personnel and vaccines. After confirming a ninth case related to the Delta variant, the Ministry of Health notes that they are taking these precautions after observing experiences in other countries where the variant is now responsible for more than 50 per cent of reported cases.

The northern Amazon department of Loreto is also causing concern, as cases have doubled in three weeks, prompting an emergency meeting of departmental authorities over the likely presence of the Delta variant. Loreto also accounts for more confirmed COVID-19 cases among indigenous peoples in Peru than any other department.