Korea to provide Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for Guyana

1. Since 2021, Korea has been supporting international efforts to ensure equitable access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines and to improve global vaccination coverage.

2. As part of this, the Korean government has decided to provide 40,800 doses of Moderna vaccines for Guyana in support of its COVID-19 response.

The vaccines left Incheon on Monday, July 4 and will arrive in Georgetown, Guyana, on Wednesday, July 6.

3. The vaccine donation is expected to contribute to Guyana’s efforts for an early recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and to the promotion of friendship and cooperation between the two countries. Korea will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccines for countries in need.