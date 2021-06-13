Hinterland Flooding, Guyana: Situation Report No 1, as of 12pm on 10 June 2021

Above normal rainfall and hinterland flooding in Guyana

An update from Guyana’s Civil Defense Commission (CDC) on 10 June, 2021 reported the following:

● A Tropical Wave embedded within the ITCZ is currently affecting Guyana resulting in heavy rainfall during the month of May, which has continued into June.

● Spatial comparison between the total rainfall for May 2021 against the May Normal (average for 1991-2020) suggests that there was significant increase in rainfall across the country during May of this year.

● Rainfall totals for May (2021) was 607.7mm, the second highest rainfall total for the month of May across the country since 1981.

● The latest seasonal rainfall outlook suggests that wetter than usual or above normal rainfall can be expected through Guyana during the period June to August 2021.

● During this period, an increase in the number of wet days and 7 days extreme wet spells can be expected.

● Flooding remains a concern at least for period June into mid July especially in areas that are already under water and mudslides are a concern over hilly areas.

● Critical and extremely affected Regions in Guyana are being monitored closely to evaluate the impact of observed weather conditions over the next two 2 weeks on current flood levels and resulting impacts