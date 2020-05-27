Guyana Situational Report Mar 2020 - R4V Response for Venezuelans

Situation

During the month of March, Guyana had 12 confirmed cases. In order to prevent the spread of the virus and enhance public health, the government restricted entry to all travellers on 31 March,closing Guyana’s international airports to all incoming international flights until 1 May, except for Cargo, Medevac flights and Technical stops for fuel or special authorized flights. Emergency lockdowns, curfew, and internal limitations on mobility have impacted the sources of income of Venezuelan refugees and migrants and the host community, drastically reducing their means of subsistence.

On 2 March, citizens of Guyana went to the polls for the General and Regional Elections. Results for Region 4 were announced before the tabulation process was completed and the issue was brought to court. The Supreme Court of Justice ordered a recount that is pending.

Response

By the end of March, with the support of an R4V partner, the Government of Guyana had conducted biometric registration and documentation for 2,090 refugees and migrants from Venezuela in Regions 1 and 7.52% of the registered individuals were female. In light of additional challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, partners reassessed the needs and situation of Venezuelans in the country and worked to adjust the response.

3 Venezuelans (1 male & 2 females) benefited from emergency medical services supported by R4V partners.

Temporary accommodation and emergency shelter (i.e. rental allowance/subsidy) were also provided to 34 highly vulnerable individuals (32 Venezuelan migrants and refugees and 2 persons from the host community) who were at risk of evictions.

Partners distributed food assistance to 13 vulnerable refugees and migrants; 30 refugees and migrants received NFIs, consisting of hygiene and baby kits.

In the Education sector, 186 Venezuelans were able to access language classes outside formal educational institutions. Among them, 111 were children who benefited from English as a Second Language (ESL).

A partner supported the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) in Guyana to translate lifesaving information on COVID-19 into Spanish, to reach out to Venezuelan refugees and migrants, while another R4V partner administered vaccinations to138 persons.