Guyana: Quarterly Summary of Activities, July – September 2021

Guyana saw a sharp spike in active COVID-19 cases until August when infections declined thereafter, while the rate of total infections and deaths steadily increased, and restrictions remained in place. The increase in cases created suspicion that the Delta Variant was present in Guyana, yet it has not been officially confirmed. Vaccination campaigns continued and the national vaccination programme remained accessible to all interested refugees and migrants (R&Ms). By the end of September, 23.53% of the population were fully immunized against COVID-19, and 45.2% had received first doses. Shortages of the Sputnik V vaccine resulted in approximately 80,000 persons having to wait longer for second doses. The US CDC categorized Guyana as level 4 for COVID-19 prompting the Health Minister to encourage all persons to be inoculated. Despite this, he indicated that there was no intention to close Guyana's borders while safety remains the top priority as authorities cautioned against the breach of pandemic measures or face prosecution for breaking protocol.