Guyana: Quarterly Summary of Activities, July – September 2021
Situation
Guyana saw a sharp spike in active COVID-19 cases until August when infections declined thereafter, while the rate of total infections and deaths steadily increased, and restrictions remained in place. The increase in cases created suspicion that the Delta Variant was present in Guyana, yet it has not been officially confirmed. Vaccination campaigns continued and the national vaccination programme remained accessible to all interested refugees and migrants (R&Ms). By the end of September, 23.53% of the population were fully immunized against COVID-19, and 45.2% had received first doses. Shortages of the Sputnik V vaccine resulted in approximately 80,000 persons having to wait longer for second doses. The US CDC categorized Guyana as level 4 for COVID-19 prompting the Health Minister to encourage all persons to be inoculated. Despite this, he indicated that there was no intention to close Guyana's borders while safety remains the top priority as authorities cautioned against the breach of pandemic measures or face prosecution for breaking protocol.
Businesses adversely impacted by the pandemic saw reduced employment for many Ré.Ms, especially in service sectors, including bars and restaurants operating under limitations. Mandatory proof of vaccination was implemented to enter closed public spaces. Rent and food assistance continue to be a dire need as R4V partners continue their efforts to support R&Ms.
Authorities proposed to better integrate RéMs into Guyana's workforce, by making the Central Recruitment and Manpower Agency (CRMA) accessible to them and assisting with job placements in safe environments.
One R4V partner published a report on labour mechanisms in the Caribbean, highlighting those that facilitate regular labour migration in the region while identifying challenges, good practices and recommendations to strengthen recruitment processes for all stakeholders.
Separately, CARICOM reiterated their “unwavering support” for Guyana in its ongoing border dispute with Venezuela over a large portion of the country, while Venezuela snubbed Guyana's campaign to use the International Court of Justice to settle the border controversy.