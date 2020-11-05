Guyana: Monthly Summary of R4V Activities, September 2020

Situation

• In September, Venezuelan refugees and migrants reportedly continued to enter Guyana through porous borders as the country shares the Amazon Rainforest, with Regions 1 and 7 bordering Venezuela, while regions 8 and 9 border Brazil. Consequently, monitoring and tracking irregular movements continued to be extremely difficult in September as less law enforcement agents are present in these densely forested areas and remote areas. Additionally, all registration of Venezuelans continued to be on halt by Immigration, and official numbers for new arrivals are therefore not available.

• By the end of September, there was an increase in COVID-19 testing and confirmed cases, with 1,363 females and 1,531 males 2300 infected. The brought the total number of confirmed persons in Guyana with COVID-19 to 2894. There was also and a notable increase it the number of COV1D related deaths with the toll 15W standing at 80. The number of tests conducted as of 30September was 14,082. The COVID-19 virus readied all ten regions of Guyana. Partners responses were significantly 0 hampered in remote inaccessible Hinterland areas such as ac's regions 1, 7, 8, 9 with its riverine territory, inclement weather O-ti QseF conditions and limited roadways. —Uses Deaths

• Coastal and Inland areas such as regions 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 pose challenges of possible higher exposure to COVID-19, due to larger populations, crowded city and towns. The latter poses particular risks as travel to any part of the country requires transit through Georgetown, the region with the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

• Preventative measures remained in place. In-house dining stayed closed and restaurants were allowed to operate only on a take-away system. Bars and night dubs remain closed and events remained restricted, while public transportation continued operating at 50% capacity, in and around Coastal areas. Airports operated at minimum capacity, facilitating only special flights to the US and Canada and the curfew remained intact from 6PM to 6AM. These measures continued hindering Venezuelans l