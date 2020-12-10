Guyana: Monthly Summary of R4V Activities, October 2020

Situation

Guyana announced the re-opening international air traffic which had been closed in the country since March. Borders remain closed.

By the end of October, there was an increase in COVID-19 confirmed cases to 416 while the death toll stood at 124.

Guyana's Deputy Chief Elections Officer was arrested by police as they continue their investigation into the disputed March 2 regional and general elections.

Shelter remained a main need among Venezuelans as many remained unable to pay rent and were on threatened by the possibility of eviction.

Grave job loss and inability to meet basic needs increased protection risks, the need for direct assistance and for Cash Based Interventions was raised as a major concern by Venezuelans.

Brick and mortar education spaces remained closed, however classes continued via internet, radio and television, with teachers being trained to facilitate online teaching. Both host community and Venezuelan children are affected as refugees and migrants have access to public education systems in Guyana.

The Government implemented "operation covi-curb", a joint effort by the Guyana Police and Defence Force to distribute masks and educate the public on the COVID-19 guidelines, promoting and enforcing adherence to safety protocols aimed at stemming the spread of the disease. A hotline has also been set up for persons to report breaches of the COVID-19 emergency measures.

Guyana also signed up with the Global Vaccine Alliance (GAVI) to get COVID-19 vaccines. Venezuelans and host community will have access to these vaccines once they become available.