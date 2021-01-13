Guyana: Monthly Summary of R4V Activities, November 2020

Situation

At the end of November, COVID-19 cases continued to rise as did the death toll with Guyana reporting a total of 5,406 COVID-19 cases, 863 active cases and 150 deaths. The pandemic reached all ten regions of the country and some remote areas locked down to prevent further spread of the virus. A curfew remained in place between the hours of 10:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. as other emergency measures continued. Bars and nightclubs remained closed while law enforcement continued to execute the “covi-curb” initiative, which consists of an education campaign to ensure that preventive measures are adhered to by citizens.

The Government and R4V partners continued working together to deliver food, NFIs and medical supplies to both urban and rural communities.

As the virus spread and the COVID pandemic continued to impact the country, the need for more funding to support basic needs remained a priority. Venezuelan requests for rent subsidies increased, and unemployment rates escalated even as businesses operated at limited capacity, adding to the existing socio-economic crisis and fueling more demand for food assistance and shelter.

The re-opening of airports resulted in the entry of persons that tested positive for Covid-19. Although negative tests were required for entry into the country and could be performed at the airport, results were available 24 hours after landing with all returnees expected to self-quarantine for seven days after return.

Public schools which also serve refugees and migrants reopened countrywide to facilitate students of grades 10, 11 and 12 who have exam preparations, even as the pandemic continued to affect all ten regions of Guyana. Online classes continued and vocational centres also reopened; however, universities remained closed.

Instances of discrimination and xenophobia against Venezuelans continued to be reported by R4V partners.