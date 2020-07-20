Guyana: Monthly Summary of R4V Activities, May 2020

Situation

On the political front, the recount of the vote cast during the 2 March general and regional elections continued throughout May 2020, with the presence of a CARICOM electoral observation mission. Initially set for a period of 25 days, the recount was extended to 13 June and later to the month of July.

May brought continued reports from sex workers facing evictions or being, 'at-risk' due to job loss. This situation reportedly increased their vulnerability of becoming victims of human trafficking, exploitation and gender-based violence (GBV). Due to COVID-19 induced reduction of staff rotation, the Guyanese Authorities experienced diminished capacity in detecting and responding to reports of trafficking.

Although borders remain closed, irregular entries continued, particularly in the porous bordering areas in Regions 1 and 9. This created difficulties in monitoring the influx as well as identification and containment of COVID-19 cases.

Some instances of evictions of Venezuelans who were unable to pay rent were reported in Regions 2,7,4 and 9.

Commensurate with increased cases, emergency measures were heightened. Closures of businesses exacerbated the vulnerability of refugees and migrants from Venezuela who faced economic restraints including job loss, and the inability to meet basic needs such as food security.

The Covid-19 situation continued to deteriorate since the last reporting period with more cases spreading across the country to remote regions where resources are very limited. By the end of May, a total of 153 positive cases were recorded with 71 active cases active and 12 deaths. In May, Region 4 became the epicentre, with containment efforts focused there while region 9 remained under scrutiny as it borders Brazil, a country with extremely high numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Response

The extension of COVID-19 induced restricotins such as quarantines impacted overall responses across the country, and created operational challenges for partners in providing services and assistance in the interior of the country. Registration activities, for instance, were drastically reduced. However, throughout May, R4V partners ensured assistance to particularly vulnerable Venezuelan refugees and migrants through the distribution of 174 food packages to new beneficiaries. Additionally, 175 vulnerable individuals received Non-Food Items kits.

The lack of safe and dignified shelter was a pressing need among refugees and migrants, especially as landlords threatened Venezuelans with evictions if they were unable to pay rent. Despite challenges, partners were able to provide short-term emergency shelter solutions to 107 affected Venezuelans in the form of rental payments to landlords.

Information materials regarding sensitization and counselling of Venezuelan refugees and migrants and returning Guyanese on access to protection reached 678 beneficiaries, among whom were 656 Venezuelans.

Furthermore, Capacity Building on GBV prevention and response for frontline service providers was provided to 9 persons from the host community by the Guyana Sex Workers Coalition. Under protection activities, 130 refugee, migrant and host community children were also provided with psychosocial support through the Child Advocacy Centres in Region 1 (Mabaruma), Region 2 Essequibo Coast) and Region 7 (Bartica). Of this number, 65 were Venezuelan children.

In the health sector, the Ministry of Public Health in Guyana provided 37 Venezuelans with vaccination against Measles Mumps and Rubella, Yellow Fever and Diphtheria. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the number of individuals reached with vaccinations was lower than initially planned.

In the framework of a quick impact project aimed to sustain livelihoods, support permanence of cultural traditions and promote social cohesion, 70 Guyanese and Venezuelan Warao women were involved in the production of hammocks, commonly called chinchorros. The hammocks, weaved with traditional techniques, will be bought by one R4V partner and used for distribution to vulnerable individuals. Other integration activities included support to sustainable livelihoods and economic independence where R4V partners in collaboration with a local NGO supported 12 Venezuelan refugees and migrants with business development online courses. Upon successfully completing the course and following the submission of business plans, the participants will be granted ‘in-kind’ support to start up their businesses