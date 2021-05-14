Guyana: Monthly Summary of R4V Activities, March 2021

Situation

• Guyana’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 19% in March as compared to February, reaching 10,249. Active cases saw a steady increase of 120% reaching 920 infected, whereas the death toll rose by approximately 18% reaching 231.

• As the pandemic persisted, existing vulnerabilities related to gender-based violence (GBV) worsened, and the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security in collaboration with an appealing partner developed and launched an app called the Gender Based Referral App.

• In light of the national festival Phagwa/Holi in March, the Guyana Ministry of Health banned public gatherings. Authorities experienced challenges in enforcing pandemic protocols and persons found means of circumventing the rules.

• By the third week of March, 15,524 persons had been vaccinated, including frontline health workers, persons over 60, and refugees and migrants, parliamentary and government officials. The Ministry of Education organized for teachers to receive vaccines.

• By the end of the reporting period, Guyana confirmed they would receive enough COVID-19 vaccines from China, India and Russia to immunize the entire adult population in the country, including refugees and migrants.

• Lockdowns and restrictions due to the pandemic, continued to limit the job security and livelihood opportunities for refugees and migrants, resulting in limited financial resources. R4V partners observed an increased number of persons requesting assistance, with many reporting their inability to secure shelter and basic needs for their families.

• A three-year national action plan to eliminate trafficking in persons has been set up in place by Guyana’s authorities, inaugurated with workshops to develop a programme that will prepare every frontline worker of agencies with the skills to identify victims of trafficking.