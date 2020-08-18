Guyana: Monthly Summary of R4V Activities, June 2020

Situation

Authorities in Guyana came under international pressure to declare electoral results. More than three months after election day, final results had not been declared.

With many businesses still closed, the partial lockdown caused severe socio economic impacts on refugees and migrants, with many becoming financially unstable, and unable to cover basic needs such as food, rent, hygiene items and other essentials. The financial strain has further resulted in Venezuelan refugees and migrants being at risk of eviction. This has also put them at risk of becoming vulnerable to Human Trafficking and Smuggling (HTS), Gender Based Violence (GBV) and Sexual Abuse and Exploitation (SEA).

Hinterland, Regions 1, 7 and 9 which borders with Brazil and Venezuela remained closed and mining areas embarked on lockdown. Access to Aranka and Moruca was thus difficult and very limited, affecting partners’ ability to provide much needed assistance of basic emergency necessities.

The National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) announced a six-phase re-opening of Guyana on 17 June. Phases one and two saw the re-opening of some service sectors and government agencies. However, the timelines were delayed due to unexpected increases in COVID-19 cases; emergency measures and the 6.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. curfew remained intact.

During the month of June, Guyana recorded a total number of 248 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 12 deaths and 116 recoveries. Eight (8) of the ten (10) administrative regions, including hinterland areas, recorded cases of the virus.

Response

R4V partners ensured food assistance to particularly vulnerable Venezuelan refugees and migrants through the distribution of 136 food kits to new beneficiaries.

Additionally, 1,737 individuals received Non-Food Items and WASH support in the form of hygiene kits, personal care items and female hygiene kits.

RMRP partners installed six handwash stations, three in Letham, Region 9, bordering city with Brazil where there are large populations of refugees and migrants, and three in Region 1. These were strategically placed in close proximity to a regional public hospital, public areas where sanitation facilities are limited, especially for refugees and migrants, and in areas that experience high levels of mobility.

One R4V partner joined the efforts of the Ministry of Public Health in preventing the spread of COVID-19 through outreaches to do health screening at various points of entry and at schools where students gradually re-started classes. This partner also translated materials containing relevant information on COVID-19 and preventative measures for dissemination among the refugee and migrant population.

Furthermore, 260 children including 130 Venezuelan refugee and migrant children in Regions 1, 2 and 7 received specialised child protection services which entailed prevention and response to violence, through Child Advocacy Centers supported by R4V partners.

R4V partners in Guyana focused efforts on providing support services which included the distribution of materials on GBV information, prevention and response services to 15 Venezuelans. The distribution of condoms to 1,560 sex workers was also undertaken by one RMRP partner in Regions 1 and 7 of Guyana, while 11 Peer educators were also trained on GBV prevention and response in Regions 8, 7 and 1.

Partners provided in-person and remote interpretation services to some Venezuelans and government officials on their visits to access to basic rights and services such as medical care, immigration and police services.

To address the needs for dignified shelter, RMRP field staff secured short term accommodation solutions including rent subsidies for 180 vulnerable Venezuelan refugees and migrants.

Under integration, R4V partners assured the opportunity for 32 Venezuelan beneficiaries to get daily work, and other forms of short-term employment to sustain livelihoods and promote self-reliance. Separately, with the aim of supporting the process towards socioeconomic and cultural integration, 21 Venezuelans in Guyana participated in two projects centred on the production of face masks and traditional hammocks with the aim of generating income for participants, ultimately strengthening their self-reliance and improving their quality of life. Additionally, one partner teamed up with a local NGO to provide business development training to 12 Venezuelans, who after successful completion of the course will receive in-kind grants to start their own businesses.