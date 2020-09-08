Guyana: Monthly Summary of R4V Activities, July 2020

Situation

As businesses slowly re-opened, owners prioritized hiring host community members over refugees and migrants. Job cuts continued, leaving refugees and migrants disproportionately affected by challenges such as evictions, inadequate shelter, food, medical supplies and services and sanitation issues.

Hinterland regions 1, 7 and 9 became hot spots, forcing the National COVID-19 Task force to implement emergency measures inclusive of 6.00 p.m. to 6.00 a.m. curfew, closure of mining and transportation activities and restrictions to businesses. On the other hand, region 4 saw the planned “phase 3 re-opening" and businesses starting to operate with limitations; bar activities and social events remained prohibited.

Guyana reported 413 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 165 infected, with 7 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 20 during the month of July. COVID-19 outbreaks reported in Aranka, Region 7, and Moruca, Region 1, led the authorities to implement further lockdown measures, blocking transit of people within these areas. The lockdown was met with resistance in the form of protests from residents living in Region 1.

The United States of America imposed sanctions on Guyana on 15 July 2020, ciƟng that visa permits would be revoked for the persons complicit in undermining Guyana's democratic values. Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) promised not to waver in its espousal of support to the democratic process with the aim of having a rapid conclusion to the political and electoral crisis in Guyana.

On 30 July, the Guyana Court of Appeals ruled unanimously that the results of the election recount were legitimate and should be used to declare the winner of the election.

Response

As an emergency response to the increasing risks of homelessness for Venezuelans, partners in Guyana provided 156 refugees and migrants at risk of eviction with rent subsidies for medium to long term accommodation. Separately, the Catholic Diocese and an R4V partner provided 98 refugee and migrant households with food hampers, NFIs and shelter support, and 37 Venezuelans and host community members benefited from food distribution by another R4V partner.

To provide emergency relief, 62 vulnerable households received their first of three Cash Based Intervention (CBI) disbursements of USD 300 each. Additionally, the Ministry of Social Protection provided assistance to a total of 1,484 households, with the financial and technical support of one R4V partner. The support is based on assessed needs of households related to access to food, rent, education, and more. 90% of the beneficiaries are Venezuelan refugees and migrants and the remaining 10% returnee Guyanese.

Partners carried out nutritional intervention campaigns providing 7,000 pregnant and lactating women with support and guidance on breastfeeding, Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) and hygienic practices (WASH) which were infused in the delivery of immunization services. Partners also facilitated technical training to health workers and promoted breastfeeding as a ‘best practice’ during the pandemic.

With the aim of providing information, prevention and response services on Gender Based Violence (GBV) one R4V partner organized 10 support group meetings and sensitization sessions, promoted by peer educators. These were ammended by 59 and 49 Venezuelan sex workers respectively. As well, 3,400 condoms were distributed to female sex workers in Port Kaituma in Region 1, and Mahdia in Region 8.

Additionally, 238 Venezuelan children received specialised protection services and obtained legal assistance through Child Advocacy Centers (CACs), that assisted with birth registrations.

To ensure safe and dignified access to basic rights and services such as medical care, immigration, and police services, partners continued to provide in-person and remote interpretation services to Venezuelans and government officials. Four female adults were also assisted with psychosocial interventions.