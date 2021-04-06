Guyana: Monthly Summary of R4V Activities, February 2021

Situation

Guyana reported 8,585 total cases of COVID-19, 418 active cases and moved to 195 deaths by the end of February.

Refugees and migrants were included in the country’s national COVID-19 immunization plans; however, prioritization of specific groups had yet to be defined beyond medical staff and high-risk groups, targeted under the initial 20% to receive vaccines through the GAVI Covax facility. Vaccination timelines for Venezuelans remained unspecified even as Guyana received its first donation of 3,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from Barbados on 10 February. This was allocated to 1,400 frontline health workers while 100 was given to CARICOM.

Additionally, the Guyana-Suriname ferry service resumed operations to documented residents. Passengers must show a negative PCR test result. Curfews and restrictions remained in place as COVID-19 infections increased.

Reports of persons using fake tests to enter Guyana surfaced, prompting advisories against using fake COVID-19 tests, as the action could be punishable by law.