Guyana: Monthly Summary of R4V Activities, February 2021
Situation
Guyana reported 8,585 total cases of COVID-19, 418 active cases and moved to 195 deaths by the end of February.
Refugees and migrants were included in the country’s national COVID-19 immunization plans; however, prioritization of specific groups had yet to be defined beyond medical staff and high-risk groups, targeted under the initial 20% to receive vaccines through the GAVI Covax facility. Vaccination timelines for Venezuelans remained unspecified even as Guyana received its first donation of 3,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from Barbados on 10 February. This was allocated to 1,400 frontline health workers while 100 was given to CARICOM.
Additionally, the Guyana-Suriname ferry service resumed operations to documented residents. Passengers must show a negative PCR test result. Curfews and restrictions remained in place as COVID-19 infections increased.
Reports of persons using fake tests to enter Guyana surfaced, prompting advisories against using fake COVID-19 tests, as the action could be punishable by law.
Two fishing vessels and 12 crew members detained by the Venezuelan navy on 21 January were confirmed released and on their way back to Guyana from Venezuela in early February. The reasoning behind their release was not immediately available, but Venezuela had been subjected to significant international pressure following the detention of the vessels.