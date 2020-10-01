Guyana: Monthly Summary of R4V Activities, August 2020

Situation

• Five months after the general elections in Guyana, a new government took office on 2 August. Executive President Irfaan Ali was sworn-In and highlighted in his first address “We are in this together, we are not separated by class, ethnicity, religion or political persuasion”. His postulations represent an opportunity to strengthen advocacy for integration and durable solutions for Venezuelans.

• As of August 31, Guyana confirmed 1306 cases of Covid-19, out of which 549 were active cases and 31 deaths were recorded, prompting the new Minister of Health to issue renewed emergency and restrictive orders. However, to boost the economy, mining resumed in regions 7, 8 and 9 with guidelines in place.

• On August 28, the Brazilian Health Authorities announced the decision to close borders with Guyana in the interest of minimizing the spread of the disease: a decision that was welcomed by the Guyana authorities. Borders will however open every Thursday to facilitate the import of goods into Guyana.