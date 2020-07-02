Guyana + 1 more
Guyana: Monthly Summary of R4V Activities, April 2020
Situation
The number of COVID-19 cases increased throughout the country from 52 to a total of 82 cases by the end of April 2020; the death toll increased from 2 to 9 persons. Authorities have intensified public health efforts by emphasizing the importance of respecting social distancing, wearing face masks and following good hygiene practices. Additionally, Guyanese airspace and borders remained closed and curfew and partial lockdown measures were extended to 3 May.
Restrictive measures led to the closure of many businesses, prompting a drastic increase in unemployment rates and evictions that negatively affected Venezuelan refugees and migrants as well as the host community. Food shortages were also reported in indigenous villages.
Reports indicated an increase in gender-based violence (GBV) incidents affecting Venezuelan women and girls. Trends of Venezuelan sex workers moving to mining areas in search of livelihood opportunities was noted on the rise.
The electoral dispute that followed the 2 March General and Regional Elections continued to impact the country. On 24 April, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) approved a 25-day long plan to recount all votes as ordered by the Supreme Court.
Response
In April, 1,800 COVID-19 test kits and 14 ventilators were donated to the Guyana Health Ministry through one R4V partner to enhance the Government's capacity to respond to the COVID-19 emergency.
R4V partners continued to support national communications efforts on COVID-19 prevention and Stayat-Home measures by translating government messages into Spanish and Warao languages. Informational leaflets were printed and distributed through outreach workers.
In light of rising food insecurity, R4V partners stepped up food assistance, reaching 754 Venezuelans with food baskets in Regions 1, 4, 7 and 9.
To improve sanitation conditions and enable respect of hygiene measures, 720 Venezuelans benefitted from the distribution of NFI, which were mainly hygiene products; among the beneficiaries were 223 adult males, 263 female adults and 268 children.
Protection activities continued with remote capacity building to develop protocols and referral pathways for 12 local frontline service providers for survivors of GBV. Additionally, 17 at-risk Venezuelans were provided counselling services regarding legal rights and available services remotely.
During the month, 249 Venezuelan and host community children received