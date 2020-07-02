Guyana: Monthly Summary of R4V Activities, April 2020

Situation

The number of COVID-19 cases increased throughout the country from 52 to a total of 82 cases by the end of April 2020; the death toll increased from 2 to 9 persons. Authorities have intensified public health efforts by emphasizing the importance of respecting social distancing, wearing face masks and following good hygiene practices. Additionally, Guyanese airspace and borders remained closed and curfew and partial lockdown measures were extended to 3 May.

Restrictive measures led to the closure of many businesses, prompting a drastic increase in unemployment rates and evictions that negatively affected Venezuelan refugees and migrants as well as the host community. Food shortages were also reported in indigenous villages.

Reports indicated an increase in gender-based violence (GBV) incidents affecting Venezuelan women and girls. Trends of Venezuelan sex workers moving to mining areas in search of livelihood opportunities was noted on the rise.