Guyana: How Disaster Resilient is Guyana’s Public Financial Management?

Effective institutions and systems of public financial management (PFM) play a critical role in the preparation and response to disasters. Strong PFM ties together often scarce available resources with their appropriate and sustainable use to ensure that governments can function reasonably well even in times of disasters.

NOTE: The assessment is based on the “Disaster Resilience and Recovery Public Financial Management Review”, developed by the World Bank Group’s Governance Global Practice, Latin America and Caribbean Team in 2019. It is an analytical instrument that seeks to help countries build resilient, responsive public financial management systems by pinpointing critical PFM policies, practices, and procedures that can be strengthened to improve a government’s capability to respond more efficiently and effectively to disasters, without loss of the integrity and accountability. The DRR-PFM review focuses on five key elements of the PFM system: legal and institutional foundations; budget appropriation arrangements; financial management controls; procurement arrangements, and public investment and asset management. Countries assessed in the sample include Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.