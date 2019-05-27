Guyana — Flow Monitoring Surveys Of Venezuelan Nationals (November — December 2018)

SUMMARY

Increasingly high migration in South America is of special interest to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) whose objective is to promote safe, orderly and regular migration based on the respect for the rights of migrants.

A large portion of the migrant population in the region comes from Venezuela, and Guyana is one of the destination countries. For this reason, the Government of Guyana expressed the need to monitor the current situation, and IOM has sought to generate data to assist governmental entities and humanitarian actors develop concrete actions for the benefit of the mobile Venezuelan population.

IOM has conducted DTM surveys in Region 1 (Barima-Waini), Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica), and now in its latest iteration, Region 2 (Pomeroon-Supenaam) and Region 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni). These regions were chosen due to the increasingly high presence of Venezuelan nationals and Guyanese returnees. Interviews were conducted in Region 2 and Region 7 between November and December 2018, and a total of 602 persons (334 in Region 2 and 268 in Region 7) were interviewed in several communities.