27 May 2019

Guyana — Flow Monitoring Surveys Of Venezuelan Nationals (November — December 2018)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 24 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (531.09 KB)

SUMMARY

Increasingly high migration in South America is of special interest to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) whose objective is to promote safe, orderly and regular migration based on the respect for the rights of migrants.

A large portion of the migrant population in the region comes from Venezuela, and Guyana is one of the destination countries. For this reason, the Government of Guyana expressed the need to monitor the current situation, and IOM has sought to generate data to assist governmental entities and humanitarian actors develop concrete actions for the benefit of the mobile Venezuelan population.

IOM has conducted DTM surveys in Region 1 (Barima-Waini), Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica), and now in its latest iteration, Region 2 (Pomeroon-Supenaam) and Region 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni). These regions were chosen due to the increasingly high presence of Venezuelan nationals and Guyanese returnees. Interviews were conducted in Region 2 and Region 7 between November and December 2018, and a total of 602 persons (334 in Region 2 and 268 in Region 7) were interviewed in several communities.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.