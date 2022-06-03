Guyana - Floods (Floodlist, UNOSAT-UNITAR, Hydromet Guyana) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 June 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting northern and southern Guyana (in particular Mahaica-Berbice, Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice, Cuyuni-Mazaruni, and Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo Regions) over the past two week, causing floods and rivers overflow (particularly the Rupununi, and Berbice Rivers) that have resulted in evacuations and damage.

Media report, as of 3 June, around 100 evacuated and approximately 500 affected people across the Lethem City area (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo). In addition, media also report three evacuated and 37 affected families across Kwakwani City area (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice).