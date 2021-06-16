Guyana - Floods (DG ECHO, Government of Guyana, UN OCHA, IFRC, Copernicus EMS, FloodList, media, Hydromet Guyana, MeteoSur) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 June 2021)

Since mid-May, flooding has been affecting Guyana, leading to an increase in the number of affected people.

In Guyana, UN OCHA and the Civil Defence Commission report 198 people in shelters and over 30,000 affected households. The government of Guyana has declared a disaster in the country in response to the flooding that had affected all regions.

On 15 June, Guyana requested support through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism for the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and water purification items as well as heavy machinery and water pumps. The ERCC will continue monitoring closely the situation.

The European Commission's Copernicus Emergency Management Service (EMSR514) was activated on 14 June to provide satellite maps of the affected area.