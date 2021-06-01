Guyana
Guyana - Floods (CDC Guyana, HydroMET Guyana, PAHO, media floodlist) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 June 2021)
- Widespread floods triggered by heavy rain have been reported across the Regions of Guyana since mid-May, resulting in casualties and damage.
- According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) 15,000 people have been affected in Region 9 (southern Guyana), 200 families in Regions 10 and 30 others in Region 6. In addition, media report some families evacuated and 1,380 flooded houses across Regions 10, 6 and 9. Furthermore, more than 1,000 people have been affected by floods in Region 2.
- The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) of Guyana is providing emergency reliefs across the most affected Regions.
- On 1-2 June, moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms are forecast across the whole of Guyana.