Guyana Fact Sheet, September - October 2022

Guyana hosts 24,500 refugees and migrants from Venezuela, as well as 206 refugees and asylum seekers from other nationalities, including Cubans and Haitians.

UNHCR joined an inter-agency mission led by the UN Resident Coordinator to Mabaruma, to understand and assess the protection and development context, particularly the situation of children, women and indigenous people.

The Government continues issuing stay permits to Venezuelans upon arrival. The permit is valid for six months and requires periodic renewal.