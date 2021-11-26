Guyana Fact sheet, September – October 2021

Guyana hosts an estimated 24,500 Venezuelan refugees and migrants as of October 2021.

Guyana continues to receive Venezuelan refugees and migrants, who often travel across irregular areas to reach safety as land borders remain closed.

Venezuelans are issued with a Government stay permit upon arrival, which is valid for three months and requires periodic renewal.

CONTEXT

Between September and October, UNHCR observed the arrival of an average of 150 individuals per month at the monitored border entry points in Regions 1 and 2, including Venezuelan indigenous Waraos.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to burden the healthcare system and seriously hinder access to livelihoods and employment for refugees, asylumseekers, and local communities. Between September and October, UNHCR delivered aid, including food kits and sanitary items, and provided interpretation support to facilitate access to Government services.

Gender-Based Violence (GBV) continues to be a major concern, particularly for Venezuelan refugees and migrants who have been victims of trafficking and/or engage in survival sex.

UNHCR continues to support the Government of Guyana in the delivery of assistance and protection to vulnerable refugees and asylum-seekers (including women, children and survivors of GBV) and to local communities, while working in coordination with partners under the R4V Inter Agency Response Platform.