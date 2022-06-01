Guyana Fact Sheet, March - April 2022

Guyana hosts an estimated 24,500 refugees and migrants from Venezuela, as well as a small number of refugees and asylum seekers of other nationalities.

A monthly average of 50 individuals arrived in Khan Hill and Region 2 including Venezuelan Waraos.

The Government continues issuing stay permits to Venezuelans upon arrival. The permit is valid for six months and requires periodic renewal.

Context

Guyana saw a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases, with all restrictions removed by the government as of mid-April.

UNHCR delivers humanitarian aid, including food kits and sanitary items, as well as interpretation support and counseling to facilitate access to government services for refugees and migrants.

Gender-based Violence (GBV) continues to be a major concern, particularly for Venezuelan refugees and migrants – mainly women – who have been victims in trafficking and/or engage in survival sex as a coping mechanism.

UNHCR supports the government in the provision of assistance and protection services to refugees and migrants with specific needs, and to vulnerable host communities, while working in coordination with R4V Inter Agency Response Platform partners.