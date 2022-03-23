Guyana Fact Sheet, January - December 2022

Guyana hosts an estimated 24,500 Venezuelan refugees and migrants in 2022, as well as a small number of refugees of other nationalities, mainly Cubans.

Between January and February 2022, UNHCR observed the arrival of an average of 50 individuals per month at the monitored border entry points in Regions 1 and 2, including Venezuelan Waraos.

Venezuelans are issued with a Government stay permit upon arrival, which is valid for three months and requires periodic renewal.