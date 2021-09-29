Guyana Fact sheet, January - August 2021

Guyana hosts an estimated 22,000 Venezuelan refugees and migrants as of the beginning of 2021.

Venezuelans are issued with a Government stay permit upon arrival, which is valid for three months and requires periodic renewal.

Loss of livelihoods caused by the COVID19 pandemic has increased, rendering many people, including refugees and migrants, as well as locals, very vulnerable and struggling to access food and pay rent.

CONTEXT

As of 31 August 2021, Guyana saw an increased flow, including of Venezuelan Waraos, with 1,187 people arriving at the monitored border entry points in Regions 1 and 2, despite border closures and travel restrictions.

UNHCR delivered aid, including food kits and hygiene supplies, and provided interpretation support to access Government services accordingly.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to seriously hinder the access to livelihoods and employment for refugees, asylum-seekers, and host communities, who have also been impacted by the effects of widespread flooding in May and June. Furthermore, the COVID-19 crisis has also placed a prolonged burden on the health system.

However, authorities have made great progress in obtaining and delivering vaccines across all regions, including to refugees and migrants.

UNHCR continues to support the Government of Guyana in the delivery of assistance and protection to vulnerable refugees and asylum-seekers (including women, children, and survivors of GBV) and to host communities, while working in coordination with partners under the R4V Inter Agency Response Platform.