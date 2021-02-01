Guyana - Earthquake (GDACS, HydroMET Guayan, media, NOAA-CPC, USGS) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 February 2021)

An earthquake of 5.7 M at a depth of 10 km occurred in the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo Region of south-western Guyana on 31 January at 19.05 UTC (15.05 Local time). The epicentre was located approximately 30 km north-west of Lumid Pau village and about 83 km south-east of Lethem Town.

USGS PAGER estimates that up to 1, 000 people were exposed to very strong shaking and up to 3,000 people to strong shaking.

According to initial media reports, the earthquake caused some damage to buildings and properties. Local authorities have mobilised response teams to conduct an assessment in the area and provide support to those affected.