20 May 2019

Guyana: Displacement Tracking Matrix - Round 2 October 2018

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 Oct 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.27 MB)

Displacement Tracking Matrix characterizes the Venezuelan population along with returning Guyanese who previously resided in Venezuela so as to inform decision-making, as well as to obtain a better understanding of their profile, migratory routes, economic and labor situation, living conditions and main protection needs.

INTRODUCTION

Increasingly high migration in South America is of special interest to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) whose objective is to promote safe, orderly and regular migration based on the respect for the rights of migrants.

A large portion of the migrant population in the region comes from Venezuela, and Guyana is one of the destination countries. For this reason, the Government of Guyana expressed the need to monitor the current situation, and IOM has sought to generate data to assist governmental entities and humanitarian actors develop concrete actions for the benefit of the mobile Venezuelan population.
The purpose of this analysis, based on the implementation of the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in September 2018, is to create a profile of the Venezuelan population, along with returning Guyanese nationals who previously resided in Venezuela, to inform decision-making, as well as to obtain a better understanding of their migratory routes, economic and labor situation, living conditions and main protection needs. This round of the Displacement Tracking Matrix was funded by IOM and the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF).

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.