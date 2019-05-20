Guyana: Displacement Tracking Matrix - Round 2 October 2018

Displacement Tracking Matrix characterizes the Venezuelan population along with returning Guyanese who previously resided in Venezuela so as to inform decision-making, as well as to obtain a better understanding of their profile, migratory routes, economic and labor situation, living conditions and main protection needs.

INTRODUCTION

Increasingly high migration in South America is of special interest to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) whose objective is to promote safe, orderly and regular migration based on the respect for the rights of migrants.

A large portion of the migrant population in the region comes from Venezuela, and Guyana is one of the destination countries. For this reason, the Government of Guyana expressed the need to monitor the current situation, and IOM has sought to generate data to assist governmental entities and humanitarian actors develop concrete actions for the benefit of the mobile Venezuelan population.

The purpose of this analysis, based on the implementation of the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in September 2018, is to create a profile of the Venezuelan population, along with returning Guyanese nationals who previously resided in Venezuela, to inform decision-making, as well as to obtain a better understanding of their migratory routes, economic and labor situation, living conditions and main protection needs. This round of the Displacement Tracking Matrix was funded by IOM and the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF).