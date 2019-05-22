Guyana: Displacement Tracking Matrix - May 2019

INTRODUCTION

Increasingly high migration in South America is of special interest to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) whose objective is to promote safe, orderly and regular migration based on the respect for the rights of migrants.

A large portion of the migrant population in the region comes from Venezuela, and Guyana is one of the destination countries. For this reason, the Government of Guyana expressed the need to monitor the current situation, and IOM has sought to generate data to assist governmental entities and humanitarian actors develop concrete actions for the benefit of the mobile Venezuelan population.

The purpose of this analysis, based on the implementation of the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) between November 2018 and December 2018, is to create a profile of the Venezuelan population, along with returning Guyanese nationals who previously resided in Venezuela, to inform decision-making, as well as to obtain a better understanding of their migratory routes, economic and labor situation, living conditions and main protection needs. This round of the Displacement Tracking Matrix was funded by the US Department of State – Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (BPRM) and implemented by IOM.

I.METHODOLOGY

The DTM is a system to track and monitor displacement and population mobility.It is designed to regularly and systematically capture, process and disseminate information to provide a better understanding of the movements and evolving needs of displaced populations, whether on-site or en route. The DTM plays an essential role in providing primary data and information on displacement, both in country and at regional and global levels. IOM utilizes the DTM to gain in-depth knowledge on the migration process.

Thus far, IOM has conducted DTM surveys in Region 1 (Barima-Waini), Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica), and now in its latest iteration, Region 2 (PomeroonSupenaam) and Region 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni). These regions were chosen due to the increasingly high presence of Venezuelan nationals and Guyanese returnees. Interviews were conducted in Region 2 and Region 7 between November and December 2018, and a total of 602 persons (334 in Region 2 and 268 in Region 7) were interviewed in several communities.

It should be noted that since convenience sampling was used, the results are only indicative of the characteristics of the surveyed population. It is not possible to establish a probabilistic generalization for all Venezuelan citizens or Guyanese returnees in the country. Additionally, in some graphics, due to rounding, the sum of the percentages may not be 100%.